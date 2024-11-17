A tragic road accident occurred near Rajgaon in Washim when an ST bus collided with a two-wheeler, leading to the immediate death of two individuals. The incident took place on the highway, causing a tragic loss of life and leaving the local community in shock. The two victims, whose identities have not yet been disclosed, were riding the two-wheeler when the bus struck them, resulting in severe injuries that led to their deaths at the scene. The collision caused a traffic jam and brought immediate attention to the dangers posed by busy highways in the region. In response to the tragedy, angry villagers took to the streets and blocked the highway. The protesters demanded justice for the victims and called for better road safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Maharashtra Road Accident Video: Speeding Bike Hits Car at Curve in Washim, Dashcam Captures Horrifying Collison.

