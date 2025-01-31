Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri for illegal infiltration. According to news agency IANS, Mohammad Habib, Mohammad Shamser Ali and Atirul Mohammad were arrested at the Fulbari border for illegal infiltration. It is learned that the accused used hydraulic wire cutters to breach the border fence. A video showing the hydraulic wire cutters used by the accused has also surfaced online. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Chased, Repeatedly Stabbed Outside Crowded Eatery in West Bengal; 3 Accused Arrested.

Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Infiltration

Siliguri, West Bengal: Three Bangladeshi nationals—Mohammad Habib, Mohammad Shamser Ali, and Atirul Mohammad were arrested at the Fulbari border for illegal infiltration. They used hydraulic wire cutters to breach the border fence pic.twitter.com/HPbQCbPiIA — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)