Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed speculation linking him to a potential purchase of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL franchise. Reacting to the rumours, Shivakumar said, “I am not a mad man. I’m just a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from my younger days, that’s all. I don’t have time, though I had offers to be part of the management.” He added humorously, “Why do I need RCB? I don’t even drink Royal Challenge.” His remarks aim to put an end to the swirling buzz. IPL 2025 Winners RCB To Have New Owners? Diageo Looking to Sell Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar Denies Rumours of Buying RCB

#WATCH | Delhi | "I am not a mad man. I'm just a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from my younger days, that's all. I don't have time, though I had offers to be part of the management... Why do I need RCB? I don't even drink Royal Challenge," says Karnataka Deputy CM… pic.twitter.com/iZ1K1by206 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

