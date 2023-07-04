In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, cops reportedly dragged a woman on a car's bonnet after she pleaded with them to release her son. The woman, a mother of an accused reportedly hanged on the bonnet of the car after she came in front of the police vehicle which had come to catch smack smugglers. The incident is said to have taken place in the Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur district. Instead of removing the woman from the bonnet of the car, the cops were seen driving the vehicle. As per news reports, the cops allegedly dragged the woman on the car's bonnet for about 500 meters. After the incident came to light, the three policemen were suspended. BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man? Disturbing Video of Drunk Man Urinating on Adivasi Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi Goes Viral, CM Orders Strict Action Against Accused.

Cops Drag Woman on Car in Madhya Pradesh

