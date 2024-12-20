The Supreme Court recently expressed concerns about the misuse of domestic violence and dowry laws by disgruntled wives. The apex court also cautioned women not to abuse the laws which are meant for their protection. The top court said that more often than not, provisions like Section 498A (cruelty), 376(rape), 377(unnatural sex), and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code are invoked as a "combined package" to pressurise the husband to accede to the demands of the wife in matrimonial cases. The Supreme Court observed while dissolving a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown. The bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice NK Singh said, "The provisions in the criminal law are for the protection and empowerment of women but sometimes are used by certain women more for purposes that they are never meant for. In recent times, the invocation of Sections 498A, 376, 377, 506 of the IPC as a combined package in most of the complaints related to matrimonial disputes is a practice which has been condemned by this Court on several occasions." Husband’s Girlfriend or Romantic Partner Can’t Be Made Accused in Section 498A IPC Case As Such Woman Would Not Come Within Ambit of ‘Relative’, Says Supreme Court.

SC Dissolves Marriage on Ground of Irretrievable Breakdown

Women Need To Realise That Beneficial Laws Aren't Means To Threaten, Domineer Or Extort From Their Husbands : Supreme Court "The provisions for the protection of women are used by certain women more for purposes that they are never meant for."https://t.co/vxgvx38dnY — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)