A shocking incident unfolded in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra, after an elderly man was swept away by the strong current of a swollen river, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the man attempting to steady himself with a stick as a young man approaches, but he loses his balance while trying to grasp a thin branch and is carried off by the powerful water. Despite his struggles to swim against the current, bystanders do not intervene, and the young man who tried to help walks away, leaving the elderly man at the mercy of the river. Maharashtra Rain Fury: 8 Die As Rain Batters Various Parts of State; Heavy Forecast in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar.

Elderly Man Swept Away by River in Yavatmal

