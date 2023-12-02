Ahead of the Assembly Election results, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday, December 2, said that Congress will form a government with a comfortable majority. "Best of luck to him (Former CM Raman Singh). If he feels he is forming the government, I can only say best of luck to him.," he said. TS Singh Deo also said that there won't be any situation of horse-trading coming up in the state. "And then the ED is here, they will be keeping a watch on those who are indulged in those possible activities," he stated. The state of Chhattisgarh went to poll in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP, Congress Face Crucial Electoral Test Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls; Counting of Votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on December 3.

