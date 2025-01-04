The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes key names such as Shri Raj Kumar Bhatia for Adarsh Nagar, Shri Deepak Chaudhary for Badli, and Shri Kulwant Rana for Rithala. Other prominent candidates include Shri Manoj Shokeen for Nangloi Jat, Shri Rajkumar Chauhan for Mangolpuri (SC), and Shri Vijender Gupta for Rohini. Additionally, Smt. Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh, while Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been nominated for Rajouri Garden. Check the full list below. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Fields Alka Lamba From Kalkaji Seat Against Delhi CM and AAP Nominee Atishi Marlena.

BJP Releases First List of 29 Candidates

BJP release first list of candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 pic.twitter.com/Rx2pXdZKa1 — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2025

