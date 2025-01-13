Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the Sankranthi celebrations this evening at the residence of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. The event, set to take place at 6 Ashoka Road, will also see the presence of top BJP leaders and Members of Parliament from the Telugu states. The program is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm, with Prime Minister Modi expected to arrive at around 5 pm. The gathering is expected to feature traditional festivities and cultural exchanges. 'Maha Kumbh Embodies India's Timeless Spiritual Heritage': PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Pilgrims and Tourists As Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Begins in Prayagraj.

PM Modi to Attend Sankranthi Celebrations at G. Reddy’s Residence Today

Prime Minister Modi will attend Sankranthi celebrations at Union Minister G. Reddy's residence this evening, along with top BJP leaders and MPs from Telugu states. The program at 6 Ashoka Road starts at 3:30 pm, with the PM expected around 5 pm pic.twitter.com/ihFszfYbOl — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)