As the eagerly awaited wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, approached on July 12, their lavish wedding invitation took social media by storm. Nita Ambani offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Following this, Anant Ambani has been visiting celebrities and eminent personalities from various fields, sharing the invitation and seeking their blessings. In a video shared by a recipient of the invite, an orange box adorned with an image of Lord Vishnu and Vishnu shlokas can be seen. Upon opening the box, Sanskrit mantras play in the background. Inside, there is a golden book which serves as the actual invitation. The first page features Lord Ganesh, while the second page has Radha-Krishna opposite the Nimantran Patra. It also includes a handwritten note, with the following pages displaying images of Lord Vishnu, Ambe Maa, and Shreenathji. Additionally, there is a smaller orange box inside containing a travel mandir. We then see a beautiful shawl made by artisans in Kashmir. Video of the same are going viral on social media. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Silver-Themed Wedding Card Featuring Lord Ganpati and Goddess Durga Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Invitation

#WATCH | Video of wedding invitation card of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as shared by one of the card recepients pic.twitter.com/zTas6pjsUM — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

