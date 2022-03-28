Oscars are back and it looked glam than ever. This year the 94th Academy Awards saw many celebs walking the red carpet looking fabulous. Right from Zendaya, Ariana DeBose, Timothée Chalamet to Lily James, the starry was indeed a fashionable one too. We also noticed variety of colours on Oscars 2022 red carpet and so here are the best dressed stars. Oscars 2022: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out With Their Tongues On the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Zendaya in Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revista Sarah (@revistasarah)

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reforma Moda! (@modareforma)

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Billie Eilish in Ruffle Dress

Kristen Stewart in Custom Chanel Shorts Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dicas de Filmes e Séries (@blogdehollywood)

Ariana DeBose Looking Red Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Barbieri (@miguelbarbieri)

Lily James in Atlier Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dicas de Filmes e Séries (@blogdehollywood)

Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)