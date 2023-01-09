Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most sought after divas on television today. While she has been painting the town red with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, she also manages to stun her fans and followers on social media with her gorgeous outfits. She has recently shared a picture in an all-white outfit. Tejasswi’s outfit consists of a halter bikini cut-out which raises the oomph of her attire. With her hair tossed decently into a high bun and earrings matching perfectly with her dress she looks nothing less than a diva! Tejasswi Prakash's Sexy Outfits That Are Party Staple! (View Pics).

Take A Look At Tejasswi’s Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

