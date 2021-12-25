You may love or hate her, but you cannot ignore her. Yes, we are talking about the style sensation Urfi Javed, who is known to serve bold looks one after another. Recently, she was bashed massively online for choosing a blue cobweb top along with matching shorts. Now, the actress has reacted to all the negativity around her latest fashion with a hilarious post and has blamed the designer for the fashion faux pas. However, when you'll see the designer behind the cobweb attire, you'll surely go ROFL. Urfi Javed Steps Out Wearing Another Bizarre Outfit, Dons a Blue Cobweb Top and Matching Shorts for Her Outing (Watch Video).

Urfi Javed Trolls Her Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

