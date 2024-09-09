Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations are underway in Mumbai, and people from all walks of life are welcoming Lord Ganesh and seeking his blessings. Today, September 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife, Sonal Shah, visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessing of the "Navasacha Ganpati." A video shared by news agency ANI shows Amit Shah and his wife, Sonal Shah, visiting the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Thackerays at Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Wife Rashmi and Son Aaditya To Seek Blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Videos).

Amit Shah at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah had the darshan of Lord Ganesh and offered prayers to him at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/7FUVEyflEx — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

