Based on the lunar calendar or Chinese calendar, Lunar New Year is the beginning of a calendar year whose months are according to the phases of the moon. Now it's time for Hua and Hanguk-in to celebrate their New Year on Tuesday, 1st February. Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival is the most important festival in China and a major event in some other East Asian countries. The festival lasts for 16 days and is celebrated at the rise of the second moon after the winter solstice. On the other hand, Korean New Year or Seollal marks the first day of the Korean Lunar Calender. In South Korea, the festival centers on family reunions, food, and placating the ancestors. To enjoy the Lunar New Year we have compiled wishes for Spring Festival, Year of the Tiger, and Seollal along with HD Wallpapers with Chinese New Year messages and Korean New Year texts. Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings: How to Wish Happy Year Of The Tiger in the Chinese Language? Know Festive CNY Phrases & Lines To Use as Lunar Year Wishes.

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Chinese New Year Image Reads: May Good Luck and Success Always Follow You Wherever You Go. Wishing You in the Year of Tiger!

Korean New Year 2022 Messages

Korean New Year 2022 SMS (File Image)

Seollal 2022 Message Reads: I Wish That You Are There in Each and Every Memory That I Am About To Create in This New Year. Best Wishes on Korean New Year My Love.

Year Of The Tiger 2022 Wallpaper

Year Of the Tiger 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS For CNY Reads: Thinking of You and Your Family and Wishing You All a Year That Outshines the Rest. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

Spring Festival 2022 HD Images

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Chinese Lunar Year 2022 Saying Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cha! Wishing You a Prosperous Chinese New Year 2022.

Korean New Year 2022 Quotes

Seollal 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Seollal WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All the Success and Prosperity. Happiness and Joy. Wishing You a Very Blessed Korean New Year.

