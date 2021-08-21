Several people across the nation will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 22. They have already begun preparations for the auspicious festival. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year to strengthen the bond between siblings. Now, to decorate the home for the Rakhi celebration, here we have listed a few beautiful Rangoli designs tutorial videos. Take a look:

Easy Rangoli Design

Beautiful Rangoli Design

Rakhi Purnima Rangoli Design

Easy and Attractive Rangoli Design

