The iconic Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam has been illuminated with dazzling lights as part of the grand celebrations for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. The festival commenced on December 30, drawing devotees and tourists from across the region to witness the temple's vibrant decorations and participate in the festivities. The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, a significant event in the Hindu calendar, will span 22 days, during which the temple will host special prayers, processions, and cultural programs. TTD Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Ticket Booking Commences: Online Tickets for Tirumala Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in Tirupati Now Available for Devotees, Here’s How To Book.

22-Day Celebration Begins at Srirangam’s Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

Watch: Srirangam’s Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, has been adorned with vibrant lights for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, which began on December 30 and will run for 22 days pic.twitter.com/Ue97lk8tsS — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2024

