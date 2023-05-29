Food delivery app Swiggy has been scoring brownie points this Indian Premier League season with its crackling tweets from mangoes to condoms! Yes, you are reading it right as Swiggy took to Twitter to share the number of condoms its instant delivery app, Swiggy Instamart, has already delivered so far on IPL 2023 final night on Monday. The tweet reads, “2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight [sic].” They also tagged condom brand Durex India in their fun, informative message. Meanwhile, the two finalists, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), are battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

2423 Condoms Already Delivered on IPL 2023 Final Night by Swiggy Instamart!

2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight 👀 @DurexIndia — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

