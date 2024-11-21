Zomato users in Chandigarh were perplexed after they stumbled upon unusual restaurants listed on the app, offering only ‘one dish,’ often at extremely high prices. These restaurants, many in the Nayagaon area, have bizarre names, vague addresses, absurd prices, and unusual dish descriptions with either no reviews or overwhelmingly negative feedback. The dish's names further raised eyebrows—‘Naughty Strawberry,’ ‘Kiwi Delight Mojito’, and ‘Citrus Punch’, among others. However, the names don’t clarify what is really being sold, sparking conspiracy theories online. Some even speculated about potential illegal activities such as drug distribution or money laundering. Sharing screenshots of the suspicious restaurants on X, formerly known as Twitter, the user also tagged the food delivery giant’s CEO Deepinder Goyal and Chandigarh police. As of now, the mystery of these one-dish restaurants remains unsolved. Deepinder Goyal Offers Chief of Staff Job Position at Zomato, Sets Pre-Conditions Like INR 20 Lakh ‘Fee’ and Zero Salary for First Year; Know How to Apply.

