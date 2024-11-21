Zomato users in Chandigarh were perplexed after they stumbled upon unusual restaurants listed on the app, offering only ‘one dish,’ often at extremely high prices. These restaurants, many in the Nayagaon area, have bizarre names, vague addresses, absurd prices, and unusual dish descriptions with either no reviews or overwhelmingly negative feedback. The dish's names further raised eyebrows—‘Naughty Strawberry,’ ‘Kiwi Delight Mojito’, and ‘Citrus Punch’, among others. However, the names don’t clarify what is really being sold, sparking conspiracy theories online. Some even speculated about potential illegal activities such as drug distribution or money laundering. Sharing screenshots of the suspicious restaurants on X, formerly known as Twitter, the user also tagged the food delivery giant’s CEO Deepinder Goyal and Chandigarh police. As of now, the mystery of these one-dish restaurants remains unsolved. Deepinder Goyal Offers Chief of Staff Job Position at Zomato, Sets Pre-Conditions Like INR 20 Lakh ‘Fee’ and Zero Salary for First Year; Know How to Apply.

Chandigarh’s ‘One Dish’ Restaurants Appear on Zomato

What’s going on with Zomato in Chandigarh? 🤔 Fake ‘restaurants’ offering just ONE dish at absurd prices, with nonexistent addresses. Something really shady is cooking on @zomato @DgpChdPolice Anyone else noticed this? 👀 #Zomato #Chandigarh #ZomatoGate pic.twitter.com/wbBvCrqsPV — nitish anand (@nitish_an) November 18, 2024

Suspicious Restaurants Offering Only Single Dish

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Nayagaon is a place known for drug activities. — usillyboy (@usillyboy1) November 18, 2024

People Share Their Experience

I tried ordering from one of the restaurants. After quite a long wait, the order was rejected and my money was refunded. The restaurant also stopped accepting orders after that - very very sus. — nitish anand (@nitish_an) November 18, 2024

Is Zomato Even Aware of Such Practises?

I seriously doubt Zomato is even aware of such malpractice, but it does make for a great headline 😅 (jk) — nitish anand (@nitish_an) November 18, 2024

Money Laundering?

mostly probably a money laundering front! — ɅN (@law_err) November 18, 2024

Another Probable Theory

This can be the product team testing things out. Products might be deliberately costly and sus looking to reduce chances of someone actually placing an order. — Nishant Supakar (@nishantsupakar) November 18, 2024

It's Quite Sus!

Money laundering☠️ — Akshansh Mahendra (@akshansh_777) November 18, 2024

Zomato's Previous Tweet on AI-Generated Food Images

At Zomato, we use various forms of AI, to make our workflows efficient. However, one place where we strongly discourage the use of AI is images for dishes in restaurant menus. AI-generated food/dish images are misleading, and we have received numerous customer complaints on this… pic.twitter.com/XXgSDGr6Aj — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 18, 2024

