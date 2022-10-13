News reports are claiming that the Indian Government has asked representatives of the mobile phone industry to stop making 4G and 3G phones and switch to 5G technology. News reports claimed that top representatives from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) met with mobile operators and smartphone manufacturers and gave them a deadline of three months to switch over to 5G services with 5G smartphones. However. PIB has said that the news is fake and clarified that government has not issued any such directives. Pneumococcal Vaccine Shortage Hits Jab Schedule Across India? PIB Fact Check Debunks False and Misleading Media Reports

