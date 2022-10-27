A tweet by Congress claimed that the price of a platform ticket has increased by Rs 50 per person from Rs 10. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check team run by the Central government has dismissed the claim and called it misleading. "Rail platform ticket is priced at Rs 10 only, due to the possibility of congestion and accident in special circumstances, short-term by DRMs its price can be increased," said PIB.

PIB Tweet:

एक ट्वीट में यह भ्रामक दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रेल के प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट की कीमत ₹50 हो गई है #PIBFactCheck ▶️ रेल प्लेटफार्म टिकट की कीमत ₹10 ही है ▶️ विशेष परिस्थितियों में भीड़ व दुर्घटना की आशंका को देखते हुए DRMs द्वारा अल्पकालिक तौर पर इसकी कीमत बढ़ाई जा सकती है pic.twitter.com/eJc3duCyNe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2022

Tweet by Congress:

