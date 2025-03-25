A video from a science exhibition, held at Huda Public School in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar in January, has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from netizens. The viral video shows a teenage girl student, at the science exhibition, speaking about "Azab-e-Qabr", which translates to "punishment of the grave" or "torment of the grave" in English. While giving a brief on her project, the girl quotes Prophet Muhammed to encourage women to adopt "Purdah". Before her, two dolls are placed on a table along with two separate "graveyards" made of what appear to be boxes. The "graveyard" placed before the doll wearing a burqa has artificial flowers, while the "graveyard" in front of the girl wearing a dress is full of fake scorpion, snake and insects. The project suggets hijab-wearing women will go to paradise and others to hell. Reacting to the viral video, netizens questioned which type of scientific knowledge was shared through the girl's project. They opined that her project was not at all fit for a science-related event. ‘Wear What You Want’: Karnataka Hijab Ban to Be Withdrawn, Announces CM Siddaramaiah.

"Azab-e-Qabr" Project at Huda Public School Science Exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bhagwasach by Hindus of India (@bhagwasach)

'Unfit for Science Event'

Comments on girl's video during science exhibition at Huda Public School (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glimpse of Science Exhibition at Huda Public School in Chamarajanagar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Furkhan Muhammed (@furkhan.muhammed)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)