Jodi Vance, a 20-year-old bodybuilder, tragically died from a heart attack after suffering severe dehydration on March 1 at the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio. Her family confirmed the sudden and unexpected death in a heartfelt Instagram post, stating "From Jodi’s family and loved ones: for those that haven’t heard yet, Jodi passed away yesterday afternoon. Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration. Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her." The family further urged others to prioritise their health, while Vance's coach, Justin Mihaly, in another Instagram post revealed that she had taken dangerous substances without anyone's knowledge, contributing to her health issues. Hot Car Death in US: Toddler Dies in Back Seat As ‘Drunk’ Mother Passes Out in Vehicle Amid Scorching Weather in California.

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance Dies at 20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Vance (@jodi.vance.fit)

Coach Justin Mihaly Reveal Cause of Jodi Vance's Sudden Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Mihaly - Elite Coaching Academy (@jmihaly_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)