A video of an Instagram user, identified as Adarsh Sharma, has sparked debates around creepy online behaviour. In the viral Instagram reel, he claimed that he receives ‘horny’ and ‘thirsty’ unsolicited messages from unknown women in his Instagram DMs. The video starts with the caption, “Bro why don’t you have female friends, what are you so afraid of?” before revealing text messages he gets on his Instagram DMs from several women. His video gained over five million views and continues to grow as it sparked a debate online with netizens calling out the inappropriate behaviour. “These are not even the crazy ones but I am actually afraid now,” read the post caption. Woman Alleges Amex Employee Shared Unsolicited, Offensive Messages on Hinge, Reveals Concerning Details on LinkedIn After Getting No Support From American Express HR.

Unsolicited Messages From Women in Instagram DMs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh 🍉 (@sharma_adarsh05)

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)