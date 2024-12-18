Minorities Rights Day is observed in India every year on December 18. Minorities Rights Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 18. The day calls for the protection of the constitutionally guaranteed rights of ethnic, religious, cultural, and linguistic minority communities. The initiative was started to raise awareness about and draw attention to the issues and challenges faced by communities of different ethnic origins. It also aims to eliminate all forms of discrimination against minority communities in the country. In 1992, the United Nations declared December 18 to be observed as Minorites Rights Day. In India, the right to practice and profess any faith or religion has allowed various communities to thrive. To raise awareness and observe the day, netizens took to social media to share Minorities Rights Day 2024 messages, quotes, sayings, images, wallpapers, and posts. Minorities Rights Day: Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day That Calls for Protection of Rights of Individuals Belonging to Religious or Linguistic or Ethnic Minority Communities.

Minorities Rights Day in India – 18 December: Minorities Rights Day is observed on 18 December in India to highlight and protect the rights of minority communities. The day focuses on ensuring the safety and well-being of minorities. It raises awareness about their challenges and… pic.twitter.com/RjvvHqUxhw — The Engine Mechanic (@rajesh_patial78) December 18, 2024

🧡National Minorities Rights Day is observed annually 18 December in India to promote rights & protection of minority communities in India 🤍The day was created by @UN in 1992 and 1st observed in 1993 by @NCM_GoI 💚Happy #NationalMinoritiesRightsDay to minority communities✊ pic.twitter.com/iH2UmZvdtk — Jadav Bhadresh RSS (@JadavBhadresh3) December 17, 2024

#minorities #Rights #Day is celebrated annually on #December 18 to raise awareness about the rights of minorities and to acknowledge their contributions to #society. The day also #encourages people to learn about the issues faced by minorities and how to ensure their #Safety. pic.twitter.com/yA26empwz2 — Afroz shaiikh (@afrozsir) December 17, 2024

Happy National Minorities Rights Day, India! pic.twitter.com/hBudh8bQ8o — Sir, Dr. Prithvi Singh Ravish (@PrithviRavish) December 18, 2024

