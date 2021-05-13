The festival of Eid al-Fitr 2021 is here! While social media is currently filled with Eid Mubarak posts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared heart-warming tweet, as a reminder to Mumbaikars and everyone else. Wishing Eid al-Fitr 2021 mubarak, BMC urged people to stay at home, and gift safety as 'Eidi' to closed ones amid the COVID-19 second wave.

On Eid al-Fitr 2021, BMC Urges Mumbaikars to Stay Home & Gift Safety As 'Eidi' to Closed Ones

This Eid, let us gift safety as 'Eidi' to our loved ones by staying indoors. #EidMubarak #Eid2021 pic.twitter.com/YDG2Tixmh2 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 13, 2021

Here's Another Tweet by BMC on Eid al-Fitr

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)