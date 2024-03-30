Dosa is a widely consumed delicacy from Southern India that is favoured by food enthusiasts due to its crispy, crunchy, and delectable texture. There are several kinds of this dish, ranging from Rava Dosa to Mysore Masala. In an odd twist, though, a video of a man preparing a ‘Paan Dosa’ is going viral on the internet. The green batter, which is comprised of paan or betel leaves, is poured on a hot dosa tawa by the man in the video. In a matter of seconds, he lavishes the green batter with butter. Afterwards, chopped tutti frutti, dried fruits, cherries, raisins, apricots, dates, figs, and paan are added. In addition, the chef generously tops it with paan syrup. The man also blends all the components together to create a thick paste. While the whereabouts of the clip remain unknown, the video previously went viral on social media last in June 2023. 'Aamras Cheese Dosa' Is Food Form of Monday Blues That No One Asked for, but Here We Are! Watch Viral Recipe Video.

Paan Dosa

Paan masala Dosa in Surat with the mandatory cheese nd mayonnaise 😂 Next what kimaam,120 tobacco dosa? Bhaiya thoda saunf bhi daalo aur gulakand thoda kam 😂 What about the silver foil coating?😂 Southies waise bhi have a problem with gujjus these days after seeing the blasphemy… pic.twitter.com/63vLC7aEDZ — Lotus 🪷🇮🇳 (@LotusBharat) March 30, 2024

