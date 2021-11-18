Paytm made its anticipated debut in the stock market on Thursday. Initially offering at Rs 1,950 per share, the stock further fell to Rs 1,610 apiece. The Twitterati could not control its emotions and flooded Twitter with funny memes.

Check out the funny memes here:

When you've bought your first IPO and it is of Paytm.#paytmlisting #paytmkaro pic.twitter.com/iLm6WuibdJ — Sarthak Agarwal (@sarthak_1977) November 18, 2021

Vasooli Bhai Could not control his anger

Investors to Paytm IPO

Tera Khoon kab khoulega Paytm?

Sala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota be?

Pehle allotment nahi milta, Milta hai toh fir #Paytm ka milta hai.. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H70RoN5CKj — Aditi Bhatnagar (@AdieTie) November 18, 2021

SEBI is having its own fun

SEBI to everyone one who was complaining about not getting IPO allotment after alloting them #Paytm#paytmlisting pic.twitter.com/dSxrM7B7im — SaumilKaria (@saumil_karia) November 18, 2021

This user compared Paytm Shares to a sinking car

