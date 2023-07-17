In a video going viral on social media, a group of hikers are being made to perform sit-ups at the Goa-Karnataka border's Dudhsagar Falls. Reportedly, the tourists were fined by the Railway Police since it is against the law to cross the lines to go to the falls before the train is scheduled to arrive at that station. A restriction on hiking during the monsoon season has been issued by the Goa Police, the Forest Department, and the Railways due to the high rainfall and risk of accidents. Dudh Sagar Waterfall in Goa Sees Huge Rush of Tourists Which Disrupts Train Services, Indian Railways Ban De-Boarding at Stations Along Braganza Ghat (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video of Railway Police Punishing Trekkers:

See South Western Railway's Tweet:

We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from WITHIN your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offence under Section 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Puj7hKh5JF — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 16, 2023

