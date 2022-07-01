The popular Minecraft YouTuber, content creator, and streamer Technoblade died following an extended battle with stage four cancer at the age of 23. Technoblade, whose real name was Alex, previously revealed he had been diagnosed with the deadly disease last August and had been sporadically updating his community on his situation. After the heartbreaking news, online users took to Twitter to pay homage to Techno. The microblogging site is flooded with 'RIP Technoblade' messages from the YouTuber's fans and closed ones. Technoblade, Minecraft Streamer Passes Away from Cancer At 23; Netizens Pay Tribute to The Content Creator on Twitter.

Take A Look, Here:

This is the saddest thing I’ve seen all day. Growing up, Technoblade was my favorite Minecraft YouTuber next to Skeppy. Thanks for the countless hours of entertainment and joy you brought to so many. RIP Technoblade pic.twitter.com/RsNypo2XTk — BrickmeisterUSA (@BrickmeisterUSA) July 1, 2022

RIP Techno

Long Live Techno!

RIP Technoblade man... He really inspired a generation a kids and made them believe they can achieve anything. This art is commemoration for him#technoblade#technobladefanartpic.twitter.com/cB9tVrOztY — King David (@RealDavidYT) July 1, 2022

RIP Legend

Rip Technoblade, He will be a legend that will never die in our hearts — Cryptic  (@Cryptic_S0up) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)