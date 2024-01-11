Did Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin just get married? X, formerly Twitter, is abuzz with photos of Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin exchanging rings at a picturesque location. All this time, Altman has kept his relationship with his partner Mulherin, whom he calls Ollie, fairly private. The two first appeared in public together at a White House event in early 2023, which was a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it remains unconfirmed if Sam and Oliver are married, as the image was said to be posted by Mulherin on Instagram. We at LatestLY could not verify it as the account was private. Sam Altman of ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI is Time's 'CEO of the Year' 2023.

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin Are Married?

Sama & Olmul Who is the guy in the middle lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/g77Jg3joBL — Technocrat 𝕏 (@itechnosmith) January 11, 2024

Photo of OpenAI CEO and Partner Exchanging Rings Go Viral

from fired to married in record time. congrats @sama and @olmul https://t.co/naPgnj2A2m — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) January 11, 2024

