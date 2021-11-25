All countries in the world celebrate Teacher’s Day to acknowledge the significant contribution made by teachers. In Indonesia, Teachers' Day is celebrated on November 25 every year. It is called National Teachers' Day in Indonesia, or Hari Guru Nasional. The celebration coincides with the formation of the Indonesian Teachers’ Association, the PGRI. Thus, the day is marked by important ceremonies. Internet biggie, Google too joined in to celebrate Teacher's Day 2021 in Indonesia wherein a doodle depicts a school of bees. Netizens too shared Teachers' Day 2021 Google doodle along with the traditional greeting "Selamat Hari Guru!" meaning "Happy World Teachers' Day" online. World Teacher’s Day 2021 Wishes & HD Images: Send Happy Teachers Day Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings.

Happy Teacher's Day!

Selamat Hari Guru 2021

today's google doodle is honeybee ㅠ﹏ㅠ they celebrate the teacher's day pic.twitter.com/OuxMfmCAQH — 🌹mutiara (@littleyoongles_) November 25, 2021

Selamat Hari Guru Tweets

