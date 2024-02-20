Anti-Valentine Week starts with Slap Day. Slap Day 2024 will be celebrated on February 15. It is celebrated on the same day every year. Following a week saturated with lovey-dovey gestures, romantic expressions, and indulgences like flowers, candles, and chocolates, people seek relief from the relentless bombardment of romantic messages, advertisements, and wishes. Slap Day serves as an opportunity to metaphorically ‘slap away’ the troubles of past relationships and the associated hurt. It provides a way for individuals to heal, particularly from heartbreaks or toxic connections. Whether through funny memes, images, or messages exchanged with friends or by saying goodbye to unhealthy relationships, celebrating Slap Day can be a good way to release toxic relationships and people. To help you celebrate the day, we've curated a collection of funny GIFs and memes because there are no "Happy Slap Day 2024: messages, wishes, greetings, quotes, images, or wallpapers. You can share these with friends while laughing about that ex you hate.

happy slap day pic.twitter.com/sptQy3Efxv — pro seggs (@butterrish) February 15, 2024

The most funniest slap in the history of humankind, Happy Slap Day 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BQFWRIEJIE — Shubham Kumar (@TheShubhamKr_) February 15, 2024

