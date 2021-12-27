Winters are in the peak with mountains experiencing snowfall and it won’t be wrong to say that the white layer of snow is making the scenery more enthralling and beautiful. A large number of tourists and natives from different parts of the world are experiencing a fresh spell of snowfall. Microblogging website Twitter turned white as Twitterati shared bewitching photos and videos of snowfall with the hashtag #snowfall. Visuals of dry snow to black ice, everything seems so magical! Winter 2021 Snowfall Destinations In India: From Gulmarg to Tawang, 5 Places to Experience the Magical Snowfall!

Snowfall 2021 Tweets:

Happy Snowfall!

WOW!

Snow In Jammu And Kashmir

Beaver Family Enjoying The Snow

Snowy adventures with the beaver family, Nutmeg, Walnut and Butternut! ❄️🦫 #Snowfall 📷: Keepers Alex & Suzanne pic.twitter.com/KtoxeY111k — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) December 26, 2021

Snaps From Northern England

Fresh #snowfall today over the high ground in northern England and Scotland #weatherawarepic.twitter.com/ymwCprMIXJ — Marco Petagna (@Petagna) December 26, 2021

Beauty Of Snow!

