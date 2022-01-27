A statue of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was erected on the site of their helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday. Sculptor Dan Medina made the statue to pay respect on the two years anniversary of the tragic event. The statue has the names of the Bryants and the seven other victims who lost their lives in the January 26, 2020 helicopter crash. The sculptor Dan pulled 150- pound bronze up the hill to make the statue. Kobe Bryant Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash; Twitter Mourns NBA Legend's Demise, Read Tributes

Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Statue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEDINA (@medina_sculpture)

