The Delhi High Court today, dismissed a plea by some candidates who were seeking direction to postpone the schedule of UPSC 2021 till the Covid-19 situation normalises. Right after the news, the microblogging website Twitter was overloaded with hilarious Memes, Videos and Jokes by tense IAS aspirants that will surely give you a good laugh.

Check It Out:

UPSC 2022 Examinations Memes And Jokes 

Study Well!

Reality.. 

Hahaha. It Hurts!

Current MOOD

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)