The pandemic has made people live in a lot of fear for many years, and with China currently dealing with its biggest coronavirus outbreak, the fear among people is only getting worse. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, we have seen various ways people have tried to shield themselves in public places. In a recent video which is going viral, a couple can be seen buying groceries in a unique manner. The video shows a protective plastic shield around them which was being held through an umbrella. The woman could be seen taking a parcel by slightly removing the sheet and then quickly putting it on. Watch the viral video here. COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Boxes, Boxes Everywhere! Viral Videos Show Collapse of Logistics and Transportation As Coronavirus Cases Rise.

Video of Chinese Couple Shopping for Groceries

