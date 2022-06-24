Train tragedies keep grappling us every now and then! One more instance of such an incident was reported when an 18-year-old labourer, Danish Khan, fell off the local train between Kalwa and Thane after being hit by a signal pole on June 24, Friday. The Kalwa-based worker was hanging out of the motor coach with three other people when he fell off suddenly after his hand hit the pole. The video of the horrific incident of the Mumbai local train went viral on social media. He was then taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital within 15 minutes of the accident. Reports convey that he's recovering from hand and leg injuries. Railway Staff’s Swift Action Saves Man Lying on Track From Being Run Over by Train; Watch Video

Check Out the Viral Video of Youth Falling Off Local Train:

Update from the Incident Given Below:

Alive and recovering! 18-year-old labourer Danish was shifted to Kalwa hospital within 15 minutes of his fall and is recuperating with injuries to hands and legs. — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)