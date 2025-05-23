Search engine platform, Google's quirky campaign "Googlies on Google" catches the attention of trivia lovers with its latest question. Today's Googly is, "What is the highest denomination of the Indian Rupee ever printed?" This fun campaign centred around Google search features former Indian cricketer, commentator and expert Sanjay Manjrekar in their special video for Google India, where he prompts the users to explore Google Search for answers. The answer to this intriguing financial trivia is the ₹10,000 note. Yes, Rs 10,000 note was the highest denomination of Indian currency ever printed by the Reserve Bank of India. First issued in 1938 under British rule, this high-value note was used primarily by banks and for large transactions, but was demonetised in 1946, briefly reissued in 1954, and permanently withdrawn from circulation in 1978 as part of a crackdown on black money. Through such questions, Googlies on Google not only entertain but also educate, inviting users to delve deeper into India’s monetary history while enhancing their daily search experience.

Watch Video as Sanjay Manjrekar Tries to Answer 'What Is the Highest Denomination of the Indian Rupee Ever Printed?'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)