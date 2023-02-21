Guinness world records had a negative answer to a twitter user who had a curious question to ask. The user had asked “Is there a record held for a father and his two sons born on the same month on the multiples of 3s?” The man had given his example saying he was born on 28th Feb and his two sons on 21st Feb and 7th Feb. Guiness Book of World Records Declares Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela as the Largest Fully Seated Hockey Stadium in the World.

Here’s What Guinness World Records Answered:

no — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)