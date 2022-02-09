West Indies have opted to bowl first in the second ODI against India. Nicholas Pooran will lead the side in absence of regular captain Kieron Pollard, who is out due to injury. India have made one change to their playing XI as KL Rahul replaced Ishan Kishan.

WI WILL BOWL! Stand-in captain for today's encounter @nicholas_47 has won the toss in the second ODI and decided to bowl first here in Ahmedabad! #INDvWI 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/kGXbS5AHxU — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 9, 2022

India Playing XI

2ND ODI. India XI: R Sharma (c), K L Rahul, V Kohli, R Pant (wk), S Yadav, D Hooda, S Thakur, W Sundar, M Siraj, Y Chahal, P Krishna https://t.co/s9VCH5AHfn #INDvWI @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2022

West Indies Playing XI

2ND ODI. West Indies XI: B King, S Hope (wk), S Brooks, D Bravo, N Pooran (c), O Smith, J Holder, F Allen, K Roach, A Hosein, A Joseph https://t.co/s9VCH5jEdn #INDvWI @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2022

