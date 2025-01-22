AB de Villiers hung up his boots and said bye to his cricketing career in 2021. He runs his own YouTube channel for the time being where he makes videos related to cricket. During a recent podcast with Melinda Farrell, AB de Villiers has hinted that he might return to cricket one day. AB de Villiers has not confirmed anything as of now. He mentioned that his kids are putting pressure on him to get to the nets and start playing again. "One of my eyes is blurry but my dominant eye is doing great. If my boy can feed me bowling machine balls, and if I enjoy it maybe I'll walk out and go play a little bit of casual cricket somewhere". ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets IOC President Thomas Bach to Discuss Key LA 2028 Initiatives for Cricket.

AB de Villiers Hints at Comeback

When you realise you’ve been well and truly stumped by @ABdeVilliers17! I wasn’t expecting this. Don’t miss our full chat: 🎥 https://t.co/6seW3XjMy1 📻 https://t.co/q1nVLTNrat pic.twitter.com/AhTOPRclD2 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 21, 2025

AB de Villiers Full Podcast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)