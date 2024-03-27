Travis Head's record of scoring the fastest half-century for SRH, only existed for a few overs as Abhishek Sharma breaks his record in the 10th over of the same match against Mumbai Indians, scoring the fastest fifty in just 16 deliveries. After Head set a nice platform, Abhishek Sharma took the spinners on, demolishing them and racing to his half-century. Brutal! Travis Head Smashes 17-Year-Old Kwena Maphaka for 22 Runs in an Over During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Travis Head’s Record for Fastest Half-Century By SRH Batter

Abhishek Sharma (16 balls) betters Head’s (18 balls) for fastest 50 by a SRH batter in IPL history. #SRHvsMI https://t.co/1JfnbRLTHJ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 27, 2024

