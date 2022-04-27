Abhishek Sharma showed why he was one of the most promising youngsters around in the IPL with a sensational fifty during Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Gujarat Titans. The left-hander, opening the innings, looked extremely impressive, especially against ace spinner Rashid Khan, who he hit for three sixes. He reached his fifty off 33 deliveries.

