Debutant Abrar Ahmed has got a dream start to his test career. The 24-year-old right-arm leg-break has taken a five-for in his debut test match against England. Abrar has dismissed England's top five - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook. With this, he has become the 13th Pakistani bowler to take a five-wicket haul. At the end of the first session of day 1, England are now 180-5. The English team currently have a 1-0 lead in ongoing Pakistan vs England test series. They will be hoping to post a 300+ first innings total on this pitch. Abrar Ahmed Makes Test Debut in Pakistan vs England 2nd Test at Multan.

Abrar, 13th Pakistani Bowler To Have A FIve-For

First morning as a Test debutant 🌟 Abrar Ahmed becomes the 13th Pakistan bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut 💫#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/OE1qqtkPsN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022

Watch Abrar Taking His Fifth Wicket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)