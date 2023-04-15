Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in a bit of trouble as Delhi Capitals tighten their spin stranglehold on them. After building a good platform, they loses back-to-back three wickets and had to bring in Anuj Rawat for an extra batting option who can be effective in the remaining spin overs in the innings. Rawat is yet to play an imapact knock this season.

Anuj Rawat Introduced As Royal Challenger Bangalore’s Impact Player

OHH! RCB were forced to use their Impact player earlier than they thought😑 Karn Sharma was likely to come in but their batting collapse forced them to bring Anuj Rawat in 👀#RCBvDC | #IPL2023 | #TATAIPL — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)