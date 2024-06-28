Axar Patel was named Man of the Match for his splendid performance with the ball as India beat England by 68 runs to enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. The left-arm spinner spun a web around the England batters, dismissing captain Jos Buttler first and then taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Mooen Ali. As a matter of fact, it was Buttler's wicket which was a massive setback for England with the right-hander having haunted India in the past. Axar finished with figures of 3/23 in four overs and turned the game around in India's favour with his three-wicket burst. Earlier, he also scored 10 runs off six balls, which included a six as India scored 171/7 after being asked to bat first by England in the semifinal. Bapu Memes Go Viral After Axar Patel Dents England With Quick Wickets in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

Axar Patel Wins Man of the Match Award

