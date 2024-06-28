Hilarious memes started to do the rounds on social media after Axar Patel provided India with three quick wickets up front in the IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final in Guyana on Thursday, June 27. The left-arm spinner struck with his first ball, dismissing England captain Jos Buttler and later claimed the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Mooen Ali to give India a perfect start to their defense of 172 runs in the semifinal. For the uninitiated, Axar Patel's nickname is 'Bapu', and fans linked it with Mahatma Gandhi, who also had a similar nickname. Fans funnily found parallels between Axar Patel's performance against England with that of Mahatma Gandhi's fight against the British rule in India. See some of these memes below. Rahul Dravid Consoles Dejected Virat Kohli After His Dismissal in India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Video Goes Viral.

'Bapu Getting Englishmen Out Since 1947'

Bapu getting Englishmen out since 1947 pic.twitter.com/FHm1zZaON8 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 27, 2024

Haha

Rib-Tickling

'Bapu Loves a Fight Against the British'

Bapu loves fighting against the British pic.twitter.com/IbRt4cyPwI — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) June 27, 2024

'Axar Patel Bapu'

'Reincarnation'

My theory is that Axar Patel is the reincarnation of Bapu, who took rebirth to save us from the British. pic.twitter.com/dd1G16t7Kz — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 27, 2024

