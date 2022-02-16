Bappi Lahiri died this morning due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Sachin Tendulkar paid tributes to the perished star on social media and spoke about his favourite song.

I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing. आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा! pic.twitter.com/NFougJVt8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2022

