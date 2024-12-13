A brain fade moment happened during the Biratnagar Kings and Chitwan Rhinos Nepal Premier League 2024 match on Saturday when Biratnagar Kings opener Lokesh Bam left an inswinger bowled by Chitwan Rhinos pacer Rijan Dhakal. The incident happened during the first over when Dhakal bowled a normal inswinger towards the stumps to Lokesh. The batter moved away and left the ball completely. The ball crashed onto the stumps, and Bam was dismissed for a duck. Talking about the match, Biratnagar Kings made 181/5 after Basir Ahamad top-scored with 68* runs. While chasing, Amar Routela played a fighting knock of 42, but the Rhinos ended up scoring 130/6. Chitwan Rhinos lost the match by 51 runs. Super Over in Nepal Premier League 2024! Pokhara Avengers Beat Biratnagar Kings in Tournament's First One-Over Eliminator.

Brain Fade Moment for Lokesh Bam

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)